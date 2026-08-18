The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
21h

Hey friends, I'm writing my book that's why my response time is I dunno know.. 7 days?! Sorry for that. Gave you all a like :)))Tomorrow I'm meeting my publisher. Fingers crossed!! Thanks you all for being here and you can also reply and interact with each other. Trust me.. I see what you post, will feature some of you AND also read and will reply to everyone Thanks for your patience... now getting back to writing that booooooooook

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
2d

Join the Club Chat as a forum for in-depth conversations, Qs and sharing your work: https://www.onlinewritingclub.com/chat/posts/8b04dae2-4b46-487d-a21b-a747c451c872

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