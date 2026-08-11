The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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WriterKat - Kathy Gerstorff's avatar
WriterKat - Kathy Gerstorff
8h

Sounds like a fun feature. Thanks for the heads up! 🙏📚❤️

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Your Mind Matters@'s avatar
Your Mind Matters@
9hEdited

Congratulations on your new home! I also love the tradition for the first day of school. I have never heard of it. I would have loved to do that with my kids when they were his age.

You are so creative. The Creator math sounds terrific.I am writing an e-book called Anxiety, Panic: A Rapid Relief Hack

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