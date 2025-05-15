Kristina God with Canva

It’s finally here!

Substack just released one of the most powerful features for newsletter creators: A/B testing for subject lines.

This is big.

I have early access to this tool and am happy to present it to you in an easy and smart way in tomorrow’s ⏰LIVE Substack masterclass - to save you time, energy and headaches. You’ll be prepared for when it’ll be rolled out in a few days.

If you’ve ever struggled to figure out which subject line will get more opens (and who hasn’t? 😃 I’m looking at YOU!), now Substack gives you the tools to test and know for sure.

The best: It’s built right into your minimalist Substack post editor: