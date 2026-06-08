Let’s get right into it, because tomorrow morning is a big one.

🎙️ Tomorrow: straight from the floor of the US Book Show

Tomorrow, June 9th, 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, I’m going live with Copy Queen Jen Baxter ✒️ and she’s bringing back everything she learned at the U.S. Book Show in New York.

It’s live, so come with questions! You can also hit reply and let us know.

Leave a comment

Let me register!

And I’m not stopping there

Two more guests I can barely sit still about:

Jay Schwedelson , the email marketing genius behind some of the smartest send strategies out there and #1 marketing podcast!

Laura Belgray, the copywriter from Marie Forleo who turned “write like you talk” into a movement.

I’m bringing both into the Club soon for you to meet and ask questions LIVE.

If your emails get opened but not read, or you freeze every time you face a blank subject line, want to make your writing and copy immediately better, mark these on your calendar.

👉🏻See everything that’s coming up HERE.

Friday: the $15 question

This Friday I’m going live to break down two things: the new paid perks and Reply Rules (see videos below).

You’ve got two ways in:

Let me join!

One more reason to jump in now

Here’s the best part about joining Substack for Beginners right now: for the next 6 to 8 weeks, we’re doing this LIVE, together.

That means accountability buddies, real-time feedback, and a room full of writers building alongside you. No more publishing into the void and hoping.

This is the difference between “I’ll start my Substack someday” and “I published three posts this month and people are actually replying and paying me, Kristina.”

I want to grow + earn!

The pool is open: Substack Guest Post Summer

Okay, my favorite part.

I’m opening the doors again. Or should I say… the pool. 😎

This summer I’m running the Substack Guest Post Summer, and every paid subscriber, monthly, annual, or founding, is invited to grab a lounger.

You write a guest post, and I put you in front of my 18,000 Substack subscribers and 34,000 readers, completely free.

You get it as a thank-you for being a paid member.

So grab your snacks, meet me at the pool bar, and let’s get you seen.

👉🏻Paid subscribers: check out the sign-up below or just hit reply and I’ll send it your way.

Let me be SEEN!

And one more thing…

Quick tease: I just got back from the biggest event for events (yes, that’s a real thing, and yes, it was wild). I’m saving the full report for an upcoming post, because a few things genuinely changed how I think about showing up live. More soon.

So here’s your week: register for tomorrow with Jen, watch the Substack TV videos before Friday, and if you’re a paid subscriber, meet me at the pool.

See you in the live on Friday or inside our Chat,

P.S. I didn’t want to blow up your inbox explaining all of it here, so I dropped the details into my Substack TV videos instead. Watch when you’ve got a coffee in hand.

Quick question before you go…