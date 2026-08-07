The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
1d

But it often makes Substack money as these people rise. They reply to lots of people, auto DM them, pump out one newletter after another and are super active on Notes and reply in the comments. It's a bit different than on LinkedIn

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
1d

Bootcampers, I was talking so fast as I was in the Bootcamp world but also had to leave for my kids. So hope it wasn't tooooo fast but lots of you stayed till the end hahah . Again .. I know I can do better and slower. When you watch the replay you can turn the speed down then

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