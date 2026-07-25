The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Jessica Rosenberg 🤗's avatar
Jessica Rosenberg 🤗
1d

I'm incensed that they're being coy about the fact that Pangram gets paid per words scanned. That's the first reason everyone was livid that they were being forced to scan text to opt out.

I'm also angry about the fact that their scans are so faulty. Make grammatical mistakes or typos? 💯 human. Fix those and suddenly your text is 99% AI.

It's a false and misleading metric.

And if, as you pointed out at the start, it was already easy to detect that something was badly written AI...why do we need a machine to tell us something that we should be learning to figure out for ourselves?

Detecting human words from machine language is a skill we should be honing, not one we should be outsourcing to...machines.

Moreover... if the ideas are human inspired and the content interesting and relevant, who cares if an AI put the words together?

Ai isn't inherently evil. It's a tool. People who use it to spit out regurgitated content scraped from other sources or to make a quick buck off unsuspecting consumers are evil...Pangram isn't going to help us weed those out. It's just going to keep good writers from risking their reputations on a very fallible tool with shady business practices.

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The Educating Parent's avatar
The Educating Parent
1d

Good questions, disturbing news about the failure to inform members of the contractual changes. I'm following with interest. I won't use Pangram to check other people's work - I'll use my brain to do that.

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