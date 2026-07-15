My Substack notes for this week are already written, scheduled, and out of my head.

It took me about 7 minutes this Saturday with the kids running around.

I want to walk you through exactly how, because for years I was the other kind of part-time creator. The kind who knew, every single week, that I “should post something this week on social to be seen,” and felt that knowledge sitting on my chest like a small damp dog.

I know, no one will know how good your writing is if you never show them. On Substack Notes it’s the same. Kristina tells everyone to be on Notes to grow.. but it’s hard.

Carolyn Clark

The other day, Kristina told me about Carolyn Clark with her Substack publication Clarity and Calm. Carolyn is a 63 year old Welsh power woman, and I think she’s an amzing example.

But before I tell you a little more about Carolyn, let me give you a intro so you know who’s talking: I’m Patrick. I’ve been a software developer for almost 30 years, I teach thousands of developers, and I run my own publication on Substack called the .NetWeb Academy newsletter I also built the friendly buddy StackBuddy, a NEW scheduling buddy for Substack writers, which is the machine behind the ritual I’m about to show you.

Let me test StackBuddy, too!

Here’s the thing I had to learn the hard way.

The daily grind is NOT a discipline problem

Everyone tells you the same two facts about Substack.

Notes are how you grow.

And you have to show up every day.

Both are true. And together they quietly ruin the thing we all came here to do, which is write and share our message with the world.

Because “show up every day” in practice means:

open the app every day.

Stare at the empty box every day.

Decide, every day, from zero, what to say.

That’s not one decision. That’s 365 decisions a year, made at your weakest moment, usually before coffee.

And it’s draining! So I feel Selena Brown

Last week, I analyzed 1.3M of the most viral Substack Notes for all Online Writing Club members,

and one thing the top writers have in common is boring:

they simply never disappear. Their reach compounds because the feed never gets a chance to forget them.

But nobody’s willpower survives 365 blank boxes. Mine didn’t! Especially not with a full-time job and two kids.

So I stopped treating consistency as a character trait and started treating it as a scheduling problem.

I batch the writing with Stackbuddy.io, the tool I built for Kristina and the Online Writing Club subscribers.

Automate the showing up.

No more daily grind. You can test it. It’s FREE for all subscribers of the Club.

I want my StackBuddy!

Here’s what Carolyn says:



Give me access to StackBuddy!

The 7-minute ritual

Saturday morning. One coffee. Here’s the whole thing.

Minute 1 to 4: fill the queue

I write or generate the week’s notes in one sitting, while my head is already in writing mode. Ten to fifteen notes. Momentum does most of the work: note four is easier than note one, and note ten writes itself.

A quick word on the mix, because it matters more than volume. From that analysis of 1.3M viral notes: the winners are either one punchy thought under 40 words, or a real 300-to-600-word story.

So my week is mostly short thoughts, one personal story, and a couple of small lessons from my actual work. (I also cross-publish to LinkedIn and the impressions which I can watch while working full-time for my corporate job but also being “all in” on Substack and LinkedIn are insane for me as someone doing this part-time!)

No mid-length tip lists. That’s the dead zone!

Minute 5 to 6: drop them into slots

I don’t pick times. I picked them once, based on when readers actually react (early afternoon through evening in Europe, which catches the US workday), and saved them as recurring slots. Now scheduling a week is drag, drop, done. The queue fills like a wine rack.

Minute 7: close the laptop

This is the actual point of the ritual. The notes publish themselves through Substack’s own scheduler all week. My computer can be off. I can be at the pool with the kids.

Then, during the week, I do the one thing that can’t be batched, and shouldn’t be: ten minutes a day of replying, restacking, and being a human. That’s the part of Substack that’s actually fun, and it’s what the batching buys back the energy for.

That’s the entire system.

If you want to try the exact setup I use, StackBuddy is built around this ritual: batch, queue, slots, done.

What changed (the honest version)

The obvious change: I post every day now, without posting every day. My streak stopped depending on my mood.

The less obvious change is the one I’d sell for double. The dread is gone.

Writing became something I do once, on purpose, with coffee, instead of a debt I service daily. And my notes got better, not worse, because I write them all in one warmed-up session instead of squeezing them out cold at 7am between emails.

And a real example from our users, because it’s not just me:

one writer told us she posted 29 out of 30 days for the first time since she started, and what changed was that the queue meant she never faced the blank box on a bad day. Patti Wohlin

Another schedules his entire week in the time it takes his kettle to boil, and says the thing he got back wasn’t time. It was his holidays.

Another one is now on a 3 months break while still being “all in” on Notes.

Consistency was never the goal. It’s the side effect of a system that doesn’t require you to be at your best every day.

Carolyn Clark’s Notes strategy and posting rhythm

Coming back to Online Writing Club member and Substack for Beginners participant Carolyn Clarke, when I checked her Notes feed I saw:

lots of personal anecdotes

personal pictures of her dog, husband, on vacay, at home

yoga and mindfulness classes

life lessons (the good, bad, ugly)

StackBuddy access HERE

These are just handful of examples but they show, it’s worthwhile:

adding a personal picture to your stories

daring to show your human and vulnerable side

share your real life lessons

AND most importantly be on Notes.. now, 3 hours ago, 13 hours, 19 hours, 1d, 2d…

that’s how the algorithm sees Carolyn builds momentum.

She adds and talk about the value of following her and her Clarity and Calm Substack Publication.

Try StackBuddy this Saturday!

You can do a manual version of this with any tool, or none: write your week in one sitting, schedule what you can, and protect ten minutes a day for replies. Even that alone will change your relationship with the platform.

If you want the version with the machinery included, the slots, the queue, the analytics that tell you what’s landing, that’s what I built StackBuddy for.

This Friday, Kristina will host a LIVE session for all paid subscribers talking about making money on Substack and Substack Notes and batch-creating with StackBuddy.io for FREE.

Every new account starts with 14 days of full Pro, free, no credit card. One Saturday is enough to know whether the ritual fits you.

Either way: stop making 365 decisions a year.

Make one, on Saturday, with coffee.

P.S. Over the next couple of weeks we’ll show you more about Notes rockstar Carolyn, her posting rhythm, how she comes up with ideas. You can also meet her inside the Substack for Beginners Course 2026! Let me join the Notes Beginner's Course!

Upcoming Substack Lives! Mark your calendars