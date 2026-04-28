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Okay, I heard you. Loud and clear!

You asked for more ways to get visible, build authority, and land features that actually move the needle, so here we go. This is the first drop from our 29 Substack categories, and I’m curating these personally so you’re not wading through noise.

What you’re getting today: a handpicked list of journalist requests actively looking for experts just like you to quote, feature, and interview.

Real deadlines. Real outlets. Real opportunities to get your name out there!

Even if your topic is not included in these queries, you can find media outlets to submit your stories to.

My tip: Ask to add a link to your newsletter if possible to get valuable backlinks! Paid Community Member Ellen Scherr did this when she got featured by Oprah and she got lots of new subscribers.

And this is just the beginning. Coming soon: sponsorships, brand deals, and affiliate opportunities, all curated, all relevant, all designed to help you monetize your expertise, grow your reach and get paid to be YOU.

Now, scan the list, find your category, and pitch today.