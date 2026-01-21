I’m screaming in the best way!

Substack Bootcamp grad Ellen from Life Branches just got featured on Oprah Daily.

This is one woman’s mission getting delivered to millions of women who needed to hear it.

Ellen Scherr, this year's co-host and Bootcamp grad, just had her viral Substack essay…

… about the midlife moment when you stop pretending and why your brain is doing it, published in the front of millions of readers.

It’s bold, real, and honest!

Ellen stands for eactly this. She told us in today’s session she got fired multiple times in her life because she simply couldn’t shut up.

You’re in a meeting. Someone says something objectively wrong. And instead of doing your usual dance—the soft correction, the diplomatic phrasing, the careful preservation of everyone’s feelings—you just... say it. “That’s not accurate.” No cushioning. No apology. No emotional labor to make your truth more palatable. And everyone looks at you like you’ve grown a second head. Welcome to what I call the Great Unfuckening—that point in midlife when your capacity to pretend, perform, and please others starts shorting out like an electrical system that’s finally had enough. You might think you’re becoming difficult. Impatient. One of those “bitter older women” you were warned about. But here’s what’s actually happening: your brain is restructuring itself. And thank god for that. Source: Aging Out of Fucks: The Neuroscience of Why You Suddenly Can’t Pretend Anymore

Do you know what I love even more than Ellen telling the truth…