The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Steve Stein's avatar
Steve Stein
3m

runway.ai it is an ai video platform. you can see what i did at flipsidenyc.substack.com

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
4m

The future of storytelling is here and there's no such thing as budget anymore. As Steve, we can create our film ideas or short films of our novel ideas with AI. What do you think about all this?

https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/74a47b73-1fda-4d0f-82da-aa5d07885eb4

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