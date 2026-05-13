The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
10h

Want to join the Club Chat Thread? Join the discussion and share your story that makes us feel "it's possible", ask questions or simply celebrate Jeremy for being so awesome: https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/78434913-82e9-4b5e-a520-a479b03fa90a

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CP
35m

You think the Substack was just content, but reading this it was really a portfolio that removed risk for the publisher.

Open rates, engagement, audience overlap turned your writing into something they could underwrite instead of guess at.

The piece that feels fresh is how you balanced feeding the newsletter while protecting the best material for the book itself.

When the output behind the attention is a real product (book, course, whatever), the whole thing starts returning both cash and the freedom to go deeper instead of just louder.

Solid example of playing the long game without pretending luck is passive.

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