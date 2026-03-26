The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Live Your Delicious Life's avatar
Live Your Delicious Life
6h

As someone who works within my brand as a book coach, I am seeing the industry shift in what clients need. Many people are reaching out to AI to be their coaches when they have doubt about their books. They are also using AI to help them outline and write. While this is amazing and helpful to get people moving who need the motivation, AI cannot help you write a unique book in your own voice if you don’t know how to feed that voice into AI.

This involves prompts and proper guidance. So before you write a book, hire professionals like myself or Kristina to help you find a voice that becomes something you can market in a way that is authentic and organic. Thanks Kristina for this positive and helpful piece.

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1 reply by Kristina God, MBA
Karsten Samland's avatar
Karsten Samland
15h

Great, thanks!

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1 reply by Kristina God, MBA
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