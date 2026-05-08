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Okay, I heard you. Loud and clear!

You asked for more ways to get visible, build authority, and land features that actually move the needle, so here we go. This is the second drop from our 30+ Substack categories (Substack’s incredible PM team listened and shipped some new!), and I’m curating these personally so you’re not wading through noise.

What you’re getting today: a handpicked list of journalist requests (incl. Mother’s Day!) actively looking for experts just like you to quote, feature, and interview.

Real deadlines, outlets and opportunities to get your name out there!

Even if your topic is not included in these queries, you can find media outlets to submit your stories to.

My tip: Ask to add a link to your newsletter if possible to get valuable backlinks! Paid Community Member Ellen Scherr did this when she got featured by Oprah and she got lots of new subscribers.

And this is just the beginning. Next week: I’ll share the first brand deal with you that almost everyone of you could get - designed to help you monetize your expertise, grow your reach and get paid to be YOU.

I also included Marketing for Erin! If you have a topic/category, you’d like me to feature, let me know.

Oh and if you’re a journalist/writer reading this and would like to be featured with your request, send me an email to: kristina@onlinewritingclub.com Same for sponsorships, affiliate partnerships and brand deals for small- and midstackers.

Now, scan the list, find your category, and pitch today!

The world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, AOL, MSN and many more are included!