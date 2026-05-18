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“So… what should I charge?”

It’s the question I hear more than any other.. from the writers I coach, from people reaching out after my newsletter drops, and from the journalist I spoke with just last week. She’s been writing professionally for years and still second-guessesd her rates.

I’ve been helping people with coaching and ghostwriting newsletters for three years while now, and with my journalism background, rates have always fascinated me.

Partly because words and stories have real market value that rarely gets discussed openly. And partly because I’ve watched too many talented writers, especially women, chronically underprice themselves.

If you’re just starting out as a freelance writer in 2026, this is the guide I wish had existed when I started..back when I was guessing at numbers and hoping for the best …except you like the mystery…

Source: GIPHY

Online Writing Club members now have the freshest industry benchmarking data available anywhere.

Let’s use it.

What Do Freelance Writers Actually Charge in 2026?