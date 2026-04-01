The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Your Mind Matters's avatar
Your Mind Matters
4d

This sounds great. Very inspirational

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2 replies by Kristina God, MBA and others
Irina Strobl's avatar
Irina Strobl
4dEdited

I love Ellen’s unique voice, her notes are hilarious and give you that “I’m not alone in this” feeling. My mission is to inspire midlife women to lift weights by making it accessible and fun. My vision is women ageing with strength, because feeling strong changes how you view and engage with life.

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4 replies by Kristina God, MBA and others
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