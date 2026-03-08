made in Canva

If you’re a woman creating a newsletter you’re proud of… don’t stay quiet. Unmute yourself!

Today is International Women’s Day.

And there are so many incredible women in the Online Writing Club quietly doing amazing things.

And I want you to know something:

You’re so freaking good - even if you have the feeling you’re growing in snail’s speed or talking into the void.

Really!

And since sometime we’re so busy writing, creating, and trying to grow that we forget to stop and look around at the brilliant women right next to us.

So today, I want to shine a light on some of them.

These women replied in the Club Chat and shared their newsletters so we could celebrate them today.

The Online Writing Club is full of women who are:

Bold

Creative

Thoughtful

Kind

and building something meaningful with their words.

Today we celebrate a few of them. But truly, we celebrate all of you.

💥 WOMEN’S DAY SHOUTOUT

Want to say HELLO and CONNECT, hit reply and share your newsletter in the comments so I can share it with my 33000 people on Notes!

Happy Girl Power day to every woman in this Club!

You’re doing something beautiful with your words.

Smart LinkedIn strategies for leaders who want visibility and clients

👉🏻 If you want to position yourself, attract subscribers, onboard them and turn them into paid customers + make more money, the LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp we’re hosting together starting on Tuesday is made for you! 4 days LIVE training + 14 implementation days.

By the end of 2 weeks, you'll have a LinkedIn profile + Substack newsletter —customized, positioned, set up to grow, + ready to start making money

Let me join the Bootcamp!

You can use

to join us to snag one of the last 6 spots before they’re gone.

educator, advocate, speaker, story teller - where heartfelt stories, awareness and education can change the game. question asker, brain haemorrhage and stroke survivor. second chance at life 2.0

Founder of The Conscious MarketHer | Obsessed with using marketing as a force for good | Spotlighting trailblazing women marketers and founders who are changing the world

Writer and mentor exploring intuition, energy literacy, creativity, and resilience. Former professor. Musician, gardener, and lifelong listener.

Recovering extrovert who discovered healing through writing. I write about rising from the ashes of loss - with honest reflections, a little dark humor, and the occasional travel adventure.

I share mine, body, spiritual wellness material. I go deep into the topics people avoid and include a reading with my weekly collective reading series.

Sorted State is a weekly newsletter where I write about what it’s like to see the world through an operations lens, and what happens when you apply that lens to the beautifully chaotic, deeply imperfect project of running a home, raising a family, and building a life you actually enjoy.

This International Women’s Day, The Biological Imagination is handing the floor to the oldest living female leader on earth, a matriarch elephant from Kenya.

She has been waiting sixty-two years to say this. I’m really excited about people waking up to the idea of the internal domino effect of healing.

My newsletter is primarily focused on the business of media and marketing filtered through a personal perspective

I’m Tina. I write The Consistency Collective — about building habits with self-kindness instead of streaks. For women who want to grow joyfully, not grind through guilt. Helping women keep promises to themselves — one habit at a time, joyfully. No perfect streaks required.

Happy Girl Power to you, too! From me and Bloom Where You’re Planted Over 50

New Moon Sisters Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3); we produce the digest. The digest is a collection of authors and creators with a transformational message and masters of their teachings.

I'm a therapist who helps women navigate midlife transitions when you suddenly can't tolerate anyone's bullshit.

👉🏻 You can meet her inside this year’s Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp with Gail K. . We postponed it, so it will be after spring break. You can use EARLYBIRD to join us.

I want to join!

💥 WOMEN’S DAY SHOUTOUT

If you are a woman inside the Club creating a newsletter you are proud of… Don’t stay quiet today. I want to see what you’re building. And I want to celebrate the incredible women inside this community.

Hit reply and share your newsletter in the comments so I can share it with my 33000 people on Notes!

Also the FREE collab tool from Patrick God can help you find female collab partners to cross promote your work, book podcast or live sessions.

https://stackbuddy.io/collaborations

I want to find other women

💥 WOMEN’S DAY ROLL CALL

One more thing, we have 6 spots left inside the LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp 2026 and Melanie Goodman and I would love to help more women BE SEEN and SHINE!

So if you’d like to join, send me a DM or email kristina@onlinewritingclub.com and get a special offer from me based on your needs…

Message Kristina God

or use