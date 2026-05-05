The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Nikki Finlay's avatar
Nikki Finlay
2d

Every time I said I’d be done by so-and-so date on my book, I was wrong. Something came up. I did a videocast with Yana where I talked about that and missing my posts. She let that be the focus of her remarks. And she handled it so well.

(In my case, it was knee surgery and a very ill husband.)

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Pam | Echoes of Ancient Wisdom's avatar
Pam | Echoes of Ancient Wisdom
1d

Congratulations on putting yours and your family needs first. I've learnt over the years after coming very close to burn out if I don't fill myself up first I'm no good to no one. If I miss a dead - line so be it, no one will die because of it, but as an ex nurse and holistic health practitioner if I wasn't functioning optimally some one might.

I find with my writing if I force it, the feminine flow is missing, it becomes a lecture or a load of drivel. So I have an aim but its flexible

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