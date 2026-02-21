Money, money, money.

Must be funny.

In a writer’s rich world.

tenor

Okay. I had to start like that.

Because if we’re honest, most of us didn't start a newsletter just for fun. You started because we want our writing to pay. We want to get paid to be ourselves.

And that’s exactly why our March Bootcamps exist.

The goal is simple: Make money with Substack in 2026.

Not someday. This year.

If you say:

“YES, I want to see results and earn money, Kristina”…

So let me ask you something.

How many Substack millionaires do you think exist today?