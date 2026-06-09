Ann Handley in Canva Magic Studio

Last week I attended THE biggest event for events and I’m still buzzing.

And today? I’m spilling the tea.

Because I learned ONE thing that I cannot stop thinking about. I’m literally jumping out of my skin excited to share it with you.

It came from the one and only storyteller Ann Handley, who was presenting on stage as keynote speaker. And friends... she’s INCREDIBLE. On buzzword was “the humanization of marketing” which is sooo important in this AI era and trust recession. “AI just increaed the stakes of how critical human connection is.”

Ann Handley

Wait, who is Ann Handley? (You NEED to know her)

If you write anything online and you do, that’s why you’re here, Ann is your new best friend:

She’s the author of Everybody Writes , THE go-to guide to creating ridiculously good content. A Wall Street Journal bestseller, translated into 19 languages. Seth Godin literally said: “who better to teach you the craft of writing than Ann.”

One of the most sought-after keynote speakers in the world.

Named a “Top Thought Leader” by Forbes and “One of the 7 People Shaping Modern Marketing” by IBM.

Founder of MarketingProfs with 600K+ subscribers.

A Bostonian, a Swiftie, a tiny-house studio owner, and obsessed with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Augie. (Same energy, Ann. Same energy.)

So to get to know your audience there’s one specific metric I didn’t really know existed. And it’s so elementary in 2026… especially in a zero click and AI world.