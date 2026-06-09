The NEW Metric for Writers in 2026 (Learned From Ann Handley)
That can change your writing business: 0.5% to 15%. Do you know YOURS?
Last week I attended THE biggest event for events and I’m still buzzing.
And today? I’m spilling the tea.
Because I learned ONE thing that I cannot stop thinking about. I’m literally jumping out of my skin excited to share it with you.
It came from the one and only storyteller Ann Handley, who was presenting on stage as keynote speaker. And friends... she’s INCREDIBLE. On buzzword was “the humanization of marketing” which is sooo important in this AI era and trust recession. “AI just increaed the stakes of how critical human connection is.”
Wait, who is Ann Handley? (You NEED to know her)
If you write anything online and you do, that’s why you’re here, Ann is your new best friend:
She’s the author of Everybody Writes , THE go-to guide to creating ridiculously good content. A Wall Street Journal bestseller, translated into 19 languages. Seth Godin literally said: “who better to teach you the craft of writing than Ann.”
One of the most sought-after keynote speakers in the world.
Named a “Top Thought Leader” by Forbes and “One of the 7 People Shaping Modern Marketing” by IBM.
Founder of MarketingProfs with 600K+ subscribers.
A Bostonian, a Swiftie, a tiny-house studio owner, and obsessed with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Augie. (Same energy, Ann. Same energy.)
So to get to know your audience there’s one specific metric I didn’t really know existed. And it’s so elementary in 2026… especially in a zero click and AI world.
🎉 BIG NEWS: Substack just shipped its new Reply Rules!
Yep, Substack rolled out its new Reply Rules, and you can watch my video walkthrough to see exactly what it looks like.
AND we’re covering ALL of it in our LIVE session this Friday!
🎟️ Tickets are FREE for all annual subscribers, which ALSO gets you a pass to the entire Substack for Beginners Class of 2026 with personal coaching!
💵 Or grab a standalone ticket for just $15 and join our LIVE conversation.
See you Friday. Bring your questions. Bring your snacks. 🍿
We’ll also talk about Ann’s metric and the NEW paid perks, live.