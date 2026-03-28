Hey my list builder friend,

I have the best news. Huge news.

If you want to get paid to be you in 2026, you absolutely must be on Notes. Being on Notes is the #1 reason beginners fast-track their growth.

Especially Substack Notes Bootcamp grads figured Notes lets their audience and annual recurring revenue grow on Substack.

You can check your Notes growth yourself by going on: (your newsletter)publish/growth/revenue

A few weeks back I asked you :

What’s your focus in 2026?

And what do you want to master?

So many of you said:

“I want to make money.”, “Want to make Substack my part-time/full time income"

And when it comes to getting started on Substack, short form writing on Notes is what you want to master. It’s the bread and butter to grow your list and revenue.

So you can start doing your happy dance…

tenor

In April, doors to my LIVE Substack Notes Program open for two weeks again:

❎The Notes Bootcamp 2026 is for beginners.

❎It is for everyone who feels like they are talking into the void.

❎Hearing crickets.

❎Not growing through Notes.

❎It is for people who want to ignite their Notes Rockstar Energy fast.

And not do it alone. But LIVE.

Inside a diverse group of freaking electric humans.

Last year, we had solos, yoga teachers, bubble makers, scientists, psychotherapists, authors, personal essayists, parents, 9-to-5ers, business owners, part-timers, stay-at-homers, creatives, digital nomads.

From the US, Austria, Germany, the UK, India, Pakistan, Romania, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Australia, the Philippines, Switzerland… and more.

Different lives. Same goal: Audience and revenue growth.

And now the Notes Bootcamp is back and available for you as Online Writing Club readers as a massive discount, use…

EARLYBIRD

For a limited time 👇🏻

Let me snag my spot

In April, doors to the LIVE program open for two weeks only.

And for the other 50 weeks of the year?

Closed.

Heck YES, I need this!

What you’ll learn in the Substack Notes Bootcamp 2026

I designed the Substack Notes Bootcamp to give you the training, tools, and frameworks you need to get started on Notes fast.

Because becoming a prolific Notes writer and adding 1, 10, or even 100 subscribers per day is closer than you think when you post 3 to 5x per day.

If you have been following me for a while, you know:

I focus on what works for me and my community.

That’s exactly what you get inside.

Master Substack Notes. Explode Your Growth.

The EASY Framework for turning Notes into your #1 subscriber growth engine. Taught live by 3 paid Substack bestsellers.

We started all building our audience from the ground up and now have combined 135,000 subscribers.

Leverage Notes to double your reach and earnings in 4 days.

The EASY Conversion Framework

Go from stuck or inconsistent to prolific and paid.

Viral Storytelling Mastery

Use proven Note types, hooks, and timing to turn readers into subscribers.

Your #1 Subscriber + Revenue Engine

Start adding real subscribers every week and track the income from them.

Me and this season’s co-hosts, bootcamp grads, super inspiring humans and female online voices Karen Salmansohn and Ellen Scherr learned tons of important lessons about growing and monetizing your Substack newsletter with Notes.

And we’re bringing all of it into this Bootcamp.

Our job is to rally behind you, keep you accountable, give you real-time feedback, and answer your questions so you can finish the program strong.

While I’ll answer beginner questions like:

How do I even start on Substack Notes?

What should I post if I have no audience yet?

How often should I post?

What actually works long term?

How do I turn posts into real growth?

When can I start charging for my content?

I want to win paid subscribers

As a former art director, bestselling author 65-year-old Karen Salmasohn designs her own books. On Notes she creates scroll-stopping visuals thousands of people love. Learn how to write the short form copy and batch-create viral visual Notes.

“More than anything… Remember to just show up & be YOU-ier. Because you totally freaking rock”

Karen will answer beginner questions such as:

Do I need to be an expert before I begin?

What should I actually write about?

How do I stand out in a crowded niche?

How do I find my unique angle or voice?

Why would anyone pay for what I write?

How do I go from 0 to my first paid subscriber?

What makes people actually convert?

Ellen Scherr - Life Branches

Reached 1M views, and a dream came true: Oprah featured her. 70plus-year-old psychotherapist Ellen shows you how to find your people, attract your ideal audience, the psychology behind making them feel you read their minds, and using comments as goldmines.

“Dream so big that people think you’re f*cking crazy!”

Ellen will answer beginner questions such as:

Am I too late to start now?

Why is nobody seeing my posts?

How do I build real connections, not just followers or subscribers?

Why does engagement feel so low everywhere else?

How do I create something people actually care about?

You can secure your spot today for just $149 with the code EARLYBIRD until Sunday.

Secure your spot

This price will not stay.

And spots are limited (41 left).

You have 9 days before doors close again for another year.

Your list building success really matters to me.

You have 9 days left to join us and build a fast-growing newsletter before another year.

Let’s make 2026 the year you get paid to write short form notes,

Kristina

PS. Any Qs? Ask me in the comments or send me an email: kristins@godknows.de

PPS. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻Want to share your Notes tips, most viral note or one you’re proud of? I open the comments for this!👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻