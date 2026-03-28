The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sadiq's avatar
Frank Sadiq
9h

This post nails something a lot of new writers miss: you do not grow by hiding in draft mode. You grow by getting seen.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Patrick God's avatar
Patrick God
12h

What nice strong crew of teachers! Both cohosts are super impressive and have a very strong track record. Can’t wait to get this started in a week

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristina God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture