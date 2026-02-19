Substack Is Beating Big Media in 2026
Look, everything is changing.
AI is speeding up content. Platforms are shifting. And attention and trust is getting harder to win.
But here’s the plot twist.
Substack is not slowing down. It’s speeding up in 2026.
On YouTube, I posted a video today about a major UK media ranking that recently showed Substack as one of the fastest growers in the country, jumping to about 3.7 million monthly UK users and growing over 45% year over year.
Even better?
People aren’t just clicking. They are reading.
Time spent on Substack content in the UK jumped over 170% year over year.
From a data-driven marketing standpoint, that’s not a fad. That’s a habit.
And habits are how real media brands are built!
So what’s this UK top tier list, really?
Press Gazette tracks the 50 biggest UK news websites using Ipsos iris data. That data is a big deal in the media world because it’s built to measure real people.
And they don’t just track “reach” (how many people show up). They also track engagement, like minutes spent.
That’s the part that made me sit up when I read the article.
Substack is now being measured like a UK news brand
In the latest December ranking, Substack showed up as one of the fastest growers in the UK.
That means Substack is not being treated like “just a newsletter tool.” It’s being treated like a media destination.
Right alongside the usual giants you would expect to see in a UK news list as BBC, The Guardian, The Telegraph and so on…
The numbers that matter
Here is what the report highlighted:
Substack hit about 3.7 million monthly UK users
That’s about 45% growth year over year (huge for a platform at that size)
And people are spending way more time reading Substack content too
People actually READ on Substack
Substack logged about 54 million minutes of monthly usage in the UK.
To give you a feel for that, it is in the same neighborhood as:
The Evening Standard at about 42.8 million minutes
GB News at about 41.6 million minutes
Financial Times at about 47.1 million minutes
So this is not “people bouncing in and out” as on other sites.
This is readers staying. Scrolling. Reading. Coming back.
That’s what a new habit looks like! People come to Substack to read.
Why Substack’s growth is different
What you need to know is: most news sites live and die by traffic from Google or social media.
Substack is built differently.
It’s built on:
(paid) subscriptions
direct return visits
people choosing you on purpose
That’s owned attention. Not rented attention.
And Press Gazette has also pointed out this isn’t a one-time spike. Substack has been showing up as a standout grower across their wider rankings too.
You have 2 choices 2026
Keep guessing. Keep overthinking. Keep waiting for confidence to show up first.
Get a simple PATH system, show up consistently, and let momentum do the hard work.
Because here’s the truth.
Every day you don’t post, someone else is building the audience you could have had.
They’re getting discovered. They’re growing their email list. They’re turning readers into paid subscribers.
Meanwhile, you’re stuck in draft mode.
Not because you’re lazy but because you don’t have a clear plan.
That’s why I’m jumping out of skin excited…
as I’m offering 2 live Substack Bootcamps in Q1 2026.
The Substack LIVE Bootcamps in March 2026
Substack Notes LIVE Kickstarter Bootcamp 2026 w/ Gail K. and Sara Redondo, MD, MS
Date: March 17 to March 20, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Berlin time/ 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT
The truth no one tells you about Notes and the simple system that gets you seen, even if no one knows your name yet.
This is for you if you want to go from:
hidden gem
to
visible writer with real momentum and paid readers via Notes
What you’ll learn:
a simple Notes system you can repeat every week
how to mix “YOU-ness” plus expertise so you stand out fast
posting frameworks so you never stare at a blank screen again
how to turn Notes into subscribers and sales
how to build real community, not just likes
This bootcamp only happens once a year. And Q1 is your window to start strong.
If you want March 2026 to be the month you finally take action, this is it.
With EARLYBIRD you can get $180 OFF!
The first 15 bootcampers will get a special surprise from me :))
LinkedIn + Substack Flywheel Bootcamp 2026 w/ Melanie Goodman
Date: March 10 to March 13th, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Berlin time/ 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT
Smart people build a flywheel to be seen, grow faster, and earn real income in 2026.
LinkedIn is changing fast. Substack is exploding. And random posting is a terrible plan.
This bootcamp gives you a clear PATH to grow on both platforms together.
What you’ll learn:
how to get seen on LinkedIn and Substack without posting 24/7
how to turn LinkedIn attention into Substack subscribers
how to build a simple flywheel that keeps feeding itself
what to post, when to post, and why it works
how to create real opportunities and income from your writing
It’s the first time ever I’m offering this and it’s the only LIVE course out there on building a flywheel. I’ll report on building my own repurposing system in the weeks leading to our course.
With EARLYBIRD you can get $180 OFF!
The first 15 bootcampers will get a special surprise from me :))
Why now?!
Because Substack is not “just newsletters” anymore.
It’s becoming a place where people actually spend time reading. And time is the most valuable currency online.
So if you’ve something to say, teach, share, or sell…
This is your moment.
You’re wildly capable of more than you think. And your voice can build a business.
Ready to stop guessing and start building?
Any Qs? Gail, Sara, Melanie and I are happy to get in touch with you in the comments or the chat.
You can also contact me here: kristina@onlinewritingclub.com
Use EARLYBIRD and get $180 off! More than 55% off now for the Bootcamps :)
See you inside!