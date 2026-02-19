Look, everything is changing.

AI is speeding up content. Platforms are shifting. And attention and trust is getting harder to win.

But here’s the plot twist.

Substack is not slowing down. It’s speeding up in 2026.

On YouTube, I posted a video today about a major UK media ranking that recently showed Substack as one of the fastest growers in the country, jumping to about 3.7 million monthly UK users and growing over 45% year over year.

Even better?

People aren’t just clicking. They are reading.

Time spent on Substack content in the UK jumped over 170% year over year.

From a data-driven marketing standpoint, that’s not a fad. That’s a habit.

And habits are how real media brands are built!

So what’s this UK top tier list, really?

Press Gazette tracks the 50 biggest UK news websites using Ipsos iris data. That data is a big deal in the media world because it’s built to measure real people.

And they don’t just track “reach” (how many people show up). They also track engagement, like minutes spent.

That’s the part that made me sit up when I read the article.

Substack is now being measured like a UK news brand

In the latest December ranking, Substack showed up as one of the fastest growers in the UK.

That means Substack is not being treated like “just a newsletter tool.” It’s being treated like a media destination.

Right alongside the usual giants you would expect to see in a UK news list as BBC, The Guardian, The Telegraph and so on…

The numbers that matter

Here is what the report highlighted:

Substack hit about 3.7 million monthly UK users

That’s about 45% growth year over year (huge for a platform at that size)

And people are spending way more time reading Substack content too

People actually READ on Substack

Substack logged about 54 million minutes of monthly usage in the UK.

To give you a feel for that, it is in the same neighborhood as:

The Evening Standard at about 42.8 million minutes

GB News at about 41.6 million minutes

Financial Times at about 47.1 million minutes

So this is not “people bouncing in and out” as on other sites.

This is readers staying. Scrolling. Reading. Coming back.

That’s what a new habit looks like! People come to Substack to read.

Why Substack’s growth is different

What you need to know is: most news sites live and die by traffic from Google or social media.

Substack is built differently.

It’s built on:

(paid) subscriptions

email

direct return visits

people choosing you on purpose

That’s owned attention. Not rented attention.

And Press Gazette has also pointed out this isn’t a one-time spike. Substack has been showing up as a standout grower across their wider rankings too.

You have 2 choices 2026

Keep guessing. Keep overthinking. Keep waiting for confidence to show up first. Get a simple PATH system, show up consistently, and let momentum do the hard work.

Because here’s the truth.

Every day you don’t post, someone else is building the audience you could have had.

They’re getting discovered. They’re growing their email list. They’re turning readers into paid subscribers.

Meanwhile, you’re stuck in draft mode.

Not because you’re lazy but because you don’t have a clear plan.

That’s why I’m jumping out of skin excited…

as I’m offering 2 live Substack Bootcamps in Q1 2026.

The Substack LIVE Bootcamps in March 2026

Date: March 17 to March 20, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Berlin time/ 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

The truth no one tells you about Notes and the simple system that gets you seen, even if no one knows your name yet.

This is for you if you want to go from:

hidden gem

to

visible writer with real momentum and paid readers via Notes

What you’ll learn:

a simple Notes system you can repeat every week

how to mix “YOU-ness” plus expertise so you stand out fast

posting frameworks so you never stare at a blank screen again

how to turn Notes into subscribers and sales

how to build real community, not just likes

This bootcamp only happens once a year. And Q1 is your window to start strong.

If you want March 2026 to be the month you finally take action, this is it.

With EARLYBIRD you can get $180 OFF!

The first 15 bootcampers will get a special surprise from me :))

Let me register and get $180 OFF

LinkedIn + Substack Flywheel Bootcamp 2026 w/ Melanie Goodman

Date: March 10 to March 13th, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Berlin time/ 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

Smart people build a flywheel to be seen, grow faster, and earn real income in 2026.

LinkedIn is changing fast. Substack is exploding. And random posting is a terrible plan.

This bootcamp gives you a clear PATH to grow on both platforms together.

What you’ll learn:

how to get seen on LinkedIn and Substack without posting 24/7

how to turn LinkedIn attention into Substack subscribers

how to build a simple flywheel that keeps feeding itself

what to post, when to post, and why it works

how to create real opportunities and income from your writing

It’s the first time ever I’m offering this and it’s the only LIVE course out there on building a flywheel. I’ll report on building my own repurposing system in the weeks leading to our course.

With EARLYBIRD you can get $180 OFF!

The first 15 bootcampers will get a special surprise from me :))

Let me register and get $180 OFF!

Why now?!

Because Substack is not “just newsletters” anymore.

It’s becoming a place where people actually spend time reading. And time is the most valuable currency online.

So if you’ve something to say, teach, share, or sell… This is your moment.

You’re wildly capable of more than you think. And your voice can build a business.

Ready to stop guessing and start building?

Any Qs? Gail, Sara, Melanie and I are happy to get in touch with you in the comments or the chat.

You can also contact me here: kristina@onlinewritingclub.com

If this helped you, support an indie writer and part-time mompreneur and ♻️ SHARE ♻️ this post with a friend, colleague, family member or stranger on the internet