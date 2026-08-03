The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
15h

Substack for Authors Summer Camp: 4 spots left! https://substackauthor.com/

Authors, please send me a message to kristina@onlinewritingclub.com with your Qs if you're on the fence.

Here is the information to the Summer Camp Hub, CHat, Community: https://www.onlinewritingclub.com/chat/posts/dc6bdb37-dac0-47a1-9e35-c8147d8926de

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Karen Davis's avatar
Karen Davis
15h

That’s great. I’m hoping a publisher will find my first edition! Impossible Choices: When Survival is Left to Chance. Now on Amazon but chapters are on Substack.

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