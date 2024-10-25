Stop Writing Boring Subject Lines – This New Tool Changes Everything

Half of the people on your list decide whether to open your email or not based on the few words in their inbox.

Crazy, right?

Inside our membership experience our open rates range from about 19% in the low end to 75% on the high end.

Founding Member

is experimenting with subject lines and realized this:

There’s a new tool that tested millions of subject lines to see what gets more clicks

In this week’s video, I’m gonna show you the tool and how you can boost your open rates by writing non-sucky subject lines.

I’m gonna show you some key insights, trends and upcoming changes (in regard to the iOS 18 update) that you need to know to boost your open rate and engagement in the last 60 days of 2024.

I started using this new AI-fueled tool in summer 2024, and some of the suggestions helped me pushing open rates to 60%…

….and go from “boooooooooooooring” to “I NEED TO CLICK THAT!

iOS 18.2 is already in the beta phase, you definetly want to stick around until the end of this video to steal my subject line BOOST tips and know the “right words” to use right now.

47% of people use iPhones and there are some radical changes coming.

My marketing heart skips a beat now that I’m about to give you updates that are wild and will set you apart from thr crowd so that you can keep dancing - instead worrying about what’s gonna happen in the upcoming weeks.