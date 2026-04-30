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Half of your subscribers decide whether to open your email or ignore it forever based on just a few words in their inbox.

I know. WILD, right?

We’re talking one word. At the start of your subject line. That’s it. That’s the difference between a 19% open rate and a 75% one.

And yes, those are REAL numbers from inside our membership.

Every single week, I work with my Beyond members to take their subject lines from “meh, I’ll read it later” to “WAIT I NEED TO CLICK THAT RIGHT NOW.”

And online writing rockstar? I want that for you too.

So here’s what we’re doing today: I’m handing you subject line BOOST tips, the exact words, the real data, the moves that actually work, so you can stop guessing and start getting clicked.

My marketing heart is literally racing right now because what I’m about to share with you? It’s going to set you so far apart from the crowd that you’ll be out here dancing… instead of stressing.

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Let’s get into it.

👇🏻👇🏻Here are 20 words — backed by fresh data from April 2026 — that can immediately boost your open rates👇🏻👇🏻