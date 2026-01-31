“Is something missing? Do you feel stuck, or long for more emotional intimacy with your partner? You’re not alone, there is nothing wrong with you.”

This is how licensed couple’s therapist and founding member of the Online Writing Club Colette Jane Fehr, LMFT, LMHC draws you into her world.

She wants to start a conversations about relationships. Not only romantic ones but into leaning into those (messy) conversations you might at some point have to be part of.

We’re feeling rejection, abandonment, pushing someone away.

In these situations we often don’t say the things we need to say or avoid important conversations. So Colette teaches us how to manage conflict constructively. So it doens’t feel like a thread.

And it fits so perfectly to this note by Fabio Posca

“Dear me in 6 monhts, I will make you F***ING PROUD”.

That’s something Online Writing Club BEYOND member Colette Jane Fehr, LMFT, LMHC had to tell herself over and over again in the last couple of months while building an audience from scratch not only on Substack with Secrets from a Therapist but also on other platforms to hype herself up.

Because if Colette wouldn’t have done it. No one would have done it for her. That’s what she knew.

In our podcast interview she said:

A book deal. A TEDx talk. And a launch event three years after writing her debut book which she’ll remember forever.

“It was a night I’ll never forget” she told me. And at the same time it’s an idea you can also use for your own book launch. No matter how small or big. But let me tell you what she did…

For the launch of “The Cost of Quiet” published by Penguin Random House (yesssss, girl!) …

..she invited people to join her for a paid VIP Book Launch Event which you could sign up for via the service-ticketing platform Eventbride.

She announced this via her website, email and promoted it by putting the link in the show notes of multiple podcasts she was a guest as part of her prelaunch runway which was all about getting booked in up to 50 podcast, she told me in a 1:1 lately.

But it wasn’t only an event. Colette told me a few weeks back it would also be a live podcast event.

SOLD OUT launch event with over 100 people coming

As you can see in the screenshot, it worked. The event at Mercedes-Benz of Orlando in Maitland Florida was SOLD OUT.

More than 100 people were coming and celebrating her book baby.

If you’re now saying:

“Kristina, she got a book deal with Penguin… that’s huge. Of course people snag their spots.”

I have to tell you, Colette as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) and Nationally Certified Counselor (NCC), really still is one of the small guys that built her way up to the top.

She didn’t have an audience when she started. She has her thriving private practice in Florida working there long hours and she simply had a dream!

Want to learn more? Just listen to our podcast for all the deeds.

Anyways, here’s a sneek peak into her book launch event in Florida or as Colette called it: the wedding to herself!

“I’m like getting married to me!” she said at the event.

Side note: She was happy not getting a nervous breakdown and also for not to botox her forehead :)

Colette Fehr

“The Cost of Quiet VIP Book Launch Party brought together people who care deeply about connection, honesty, and emotional safety — and I’m so grateful to everyone who attended and helped create such a meaningful space. For those who joined us—

​Thank you for being in the room.

Thank you for leaning in.

Thank you for helping create something special. Even if you weren’t there, I wanted to share a piece of what was created. The energy was grounded, open, and incredibly moving — a space where people felt safe to reflect, listen, and lean into what truly matters. I’m deeply thankful to our guest speakers, who brought so much wisdom, compassion, and heart to the conversation. And to our sponsors, whose belief in this work made the evening possible — thank you for helping bring this vision to life.”

Sponsors were:

Guardian Recovery, Green Family Law, She Believed She Could, Hi Hello Labs, DZ Design LLC, Bradshaw & Associates of Baldwin Park, Rae Nicole Events, Kelly Lafferman Therapy & Consulting, and many more.

Speakers on stage were:

Keesha Scott

Cherlette McCullough

Laura Bowman

Thomas Vann

Daniel Dennis

This is Colette’s Instagram promo style and info when the event was sold out:

You could also join via Facebook:

“You killed it tonight"!”

And the feedback from the audience?

And Colette?

She felt stressed but was soooo happy everything went so well.

Of course she needed a “The Cost of Quiet” shot with her family later.

Book launch events to attend to

And it doesn’t end here. Colette will soon host an author talk at Oxford Exchange:

Live close? Here’s the link

If you’d rather join online, Colette is inviting you together with psychotherapist and tribe member Ellen Scherr to a marriage conversation they’re not supposed to have:

This is the link to sign up.

Want to grab a copy of Colette’s debut book as so many do?

Here’s the link.

Oh and one more thing. Guess who’s the book dedicated to? Her beloved daughters!

Charlotte and Curran.

“May you never let your voice be silenced”

Colette on Insta

Everything Colette experienced is something you can experience too

You don’tneed to be traditionally published.

…a huge publisher.

… a big marketing budget.

You can be an indie publisher. Or work with a larger publisher that does not pour money into launches.

This works offline. This works online.

What matters is intention. Community. And the courage to choose yourself out loud and hype up yourself even if no one seems to care.

A book launch can be more than a release. It can be a moment. A promise. A celebration of the work you did when no one was watching.

A true wedding to yourself!

Colette shared:

“This gathering was a reminder that when we come together with intention, real connection is possible.”

If this message resonates, the most meaningful way to support this work right now is by helping Colette get it out into the world by sharing it with friends, family and colleagues here on Substack as a re-stack and beyond.

P.S. 💕💕💕Colette, you know I think you rock! Right from day one when we met. I’m so happy you’re part of the Online Writing Club, building your email list and a thriving community. You belong to the category: “I knew her when…” Thanks for letting me being part of your success story, my friend. I’m rooooooting for you.

P.P.S. Are you an author feeling stuck? Big dreams? I hear you. Leave a comment to connect!