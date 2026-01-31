The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Teferi's avatar
Michael Teferi
1h

Hi Colette! Congratulations on your beautiful, epic launch for your new book, “The Cost of Quiet”! You have dreamed of this day, so it’s no surprise that you have made it happen through unique fortitude, commitment, courage, and synthesis! I can only hope and aim that I am able to do the same thing with my own debut poetry book, “Transformation”! Hope that I can get the chance to b3 heard, valued, and seen for who I am and what I am capable of going forward.

Reply
Share
Nikki M Finlay, PhD's avatar
Nikki M Finlay, PhD
1hEdited

Congratulations Colette!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristina God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture