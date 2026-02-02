made in Canva with screenshot Substack

Just a real quick update on the latest Substack news as someone called me last Friday in a cohort “Substack Queen”. Well, I need to live up on that expectation, don’t you think?

So, I LOVE this new app feature. Like love love.

First reason.

I was just asked about this in the Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp.

We were talking about branding and customizing your Substack so it actually feels like you.

One bootcamper said in our branding session,

“But why does none of this show up in the app?”

And until now, the honest answer was… it doesn’t.

Well. That question is officially a thing of the past.

I LOVE the Club!

Second reason.

Because with this change, a whole bunch of new marketing tactics suddenly become possible. And yes, I’ll cover those soon.

Also. Small personal memory: This look with the bubbles feels very familiar to me from Medium.

Back in the day, I loved clicking on my favorite writer and seeing their face pop up when they published something new. Not the publication. The person. It felt human and exciting.

Then Medium removed it.

Their reason?

“It doesn’t convert to paid members for the $5 for ALL writers.”

Maybe true. Maybe not.

But wow… it was so cool to see that someone I cared about had published something NEW.

And here on Substack things are different to Medium. So Substack must assume writers get more paid subs through this as that’s their main goal! as a platform.

So yes. I’m very happy this is here too. 🥹

So what did Substack actually change re custom design?

Here’s the simple version for writers and readers based on today’s email:

That’s changing for readers

In the iOS app, you now see a row at the top with Substacks you subscribe to. Screenshot Substack

The ones with new posts show up first.

Tap one and you enter their world.

Their colors. Their fonts. Their logo.

Their newest post right at the top.

Below that, a feed of their posts and Notes.

It feels less like scrolling a platform and more like visiting a place.

That’s changing for writers

Your custom theme finally shows up in the app.

Your Substack can feel like you everywhere, not just on the web.

This is only the beginning.

Soon, you will be able to include community posts, subscriber content, or even posts from other Substacks you recommend.

All optional. All controlled by you.

With moderation tools that actually support community, not chaos.

In short: You get new (paid) subscribers, scale and self expression.

Why this Substack change matetrs more than people think

Look and feel is expression.

It tells readers who you are before they read a single word.

It builds trust.

It builds familiarity.

It builds connection.

Especially for writers building communities around sensitive or personal topics.

Today, I had a session with a🔶BEYOND member. We are setting up a newsletter with a beautiful look and feel and building a community around the topic of gray divorce.

In a space like that, design is safety, tone and says,

“You belong here.”

If you can evoke such an emotion you made it!

FREE video tutorial on how to customize your Substack so it feels like yours

One more thing before you sip your drink and go.

Just a few days back, I published a FREE video that shows you how to customize your Substack pages so they actually look like you.

Let me repeat that:

Like you.

The comments I got honestly made my day:

So grab your favorite beverage. Watch the video.

Enjoy what this new chapter unlocks.

This is a big step. And it finally lets writers stop choosing between independence and reach. Now you can have both.

🎓Substack School 2026 is opening its doors!

This is time sensitive and limited.

If you’re a beginner on Substack, feeling overwhelmed and only limited time to apply what you learn and want a clear map from someone who has gone before you ans helps hunddreds of people getting started, this is for you.

Substack School is my signature course on building a house that turns into a home on Substack. A place people want to return to.

Doors open in 14 days.

Full value is $299.

It’s a step-by-step on-demand course plus:

Bi-weekly LIVE Q&A sessions

Writing hours with me

Real feedback and guidance

Only the first 10 people get this deal

If you become an annual subscriber today, you get:

Full access to Substack School as soon as it opens for 2026

Included in your annual membership

This is usually $129 on its own.

Right now it’s $79 when bundled into the annual membership.

That means:

One year membership

Substack School included

Only $79 today

Once the first 10 spots are gone, this disappears.

No replay. No secret link. No “but Kristinaaaaaaaaaaa”.

If Substack is where you want to build something real. If look and feel matter to you.

f you want guidance without overwhelm.

Snag your spot now.

Future you will be very happy you did.

If you’re a 🔶BEYOND member it’s included, too!

UPDATE: