I get it. You want to make your Substack yours in 2026.

Your house. Your home.

Not rented space. Not borrowed land. A real home on the internet streets.

I feel the same as I’m buying property right now.

With spring coming, you want to be ready.

Ready to refresh. Ready to bloom. Ready to blossom.

Because as Dr. Sara Redondo, MD, MS, Substack Bootcamp alum and this year’s co-host of our LIVE cohort in March, shared:

Because most creators, dreamers, writers are missing out on the most valuable real estate they own online. Their newsletter homepage. Their Substack website.

They focus too much on posting and posting.

But when someone asks,

“Where can I find you?”

They quietly hope no one clicks their Substack homepage.

You’re not alone. Actually you’re in good company. Many members of The Online Writing Club feel this way.

Today a BEYOND member just told me:

“It’s embarrassing. I haven’t updated my newsletter site in forever. I link them to my LinkedIn.”

They’re proud of their writing. But not proud of their site ( hey, here, I raise my hand; me included 👋🏻)

And that needs to change!

You want to have that first impression that lasts.

So in landing on your page, you want to make it wildly clear what someone can expect if they keep scrolling.

You only have 3 seconds

And, guess what, from a data-driven marketing standpoint you only have 3 seconds (!) to convince them. 3 seconds!

So you want to make your beautoful Substack homepage super inviting for someone to stick around.

As I always say: Your Substack is not just a newsletter. It’s your home on the internet. A place you own. A place you control. An experience you can create.

Social media is rented space. You don’t control it. You don’t control the experience. You don’t control what people see.

Tell me one social media platform where you actually have your own website!?

Why your beautiful Substack homepage is so powerful

Your Substack homepage is yours.

It boosts your credibility in the eyes of your readers

It helps people trust you as we’re in a trust recession

It helps readers become actual paying subscribers and increases the conversion rate

And now, everything is changing. I’m so pumped… because Substack helps you to create an experience to explain your offer and leads people on the path of going from just a passive follower into truly becoming a raving fan and client.

Substack just released powerful design updates. And most writers haven’t even noticed yet.

This is big news.

Because for the first time, you can truly shape the experience readers have when they land on your beautiful publication.

As the one from 🔶BEYOND member Tamara Monosoff, Ed.D. from She’s Not Done Yet:

In today’s power session, we set up her beautiful Substack homepage and shared her first post.

And the responses she got… AMAZING.

And Tamara is jumping out of her skin excited for what’s to come for her “gray divorce” community:

So let’s break all the changes down and how to implement the new design features to create a beautiful Substack website, house and home brick by brick.

