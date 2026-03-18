The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God's avatar
Kristina God
14h

Join the Chat thread here: https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/56591dfd-5e4c-4f3c-82ef-ec039875063f

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Author Gold's avatar
Author Gold
12h

Sounds like Ari has a bright future! My 4 year old figured out Procreate. Talk about teaching MOM a thing or two about a can-do attitude!

I also became a mom in my 40s. Solo mom to a 4 and 1 yr old 🤯❤️❤️

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