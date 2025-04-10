Kristina God in Canva

Honestly? I’m still kinda blown away.

When I started The Online Writing Club podcast on Substack part-time (!), I had…

zero fancy gear.

Zero podcasting experience.

Zero clue how to get it on Spotify or Apple.

But here we are: 34,000 downloads later.

More importantly? That little podcast has become one of the biggest drivers of my newsletter growth.

It helped me get listed as one of Substack’s Top 25 Education Newsletters (as everyone is talking about the leaderboard, let me talk about it, too 😆 We’ll have a masterclass on all the new features soon to calm your nervous system)

I learned A LOT!

I improved my English (as a non-native).

It built real relationships with my readers.

It brought new people into my world every single week.

I got to know soooo wonderful and incredible persons from around the world.

I connected with with my interview partners on a deeper level and foudn friends.

I want to join the Masterclass!

And I want to show you exactly how I did it - the easy and messy part-time way (during lunch breaks and in the evenings 😆 in my PJ’s!

Because Here’s What Nobody Tells You About Podcasting

It doesn’t have to be complicated.

From The Online Writing Club tribe I know podcasting often feels overwhelming. I got so many questions inside the membership experience that I though we need this session. Because you don’t need…

❌ expensive gear

❌ big launch plans

❌ endless editing

❌producer

I just started (although I would have known how to do it better, as a marketing and brand manager) and experiemented a bit.

My learning: Podcasting at its core is simple. It’s about having fun and enjoying it.

It’s about talking and sharing. This can be as simple as just a voiceover of your post or talking with your best friend about your kids.

That’s it.

Especially on Substack.

Substack Makes It Ridicoudly Easy to:

record your podcast (even straight from your browser)

publish your first episode

add multimedia

send it directly to your email list

sync it to Spotify & Apple with one click

add free & paid episodes

promote your podcast

and build an actual community around your voice.

Let me become a member and join!

That’s exactly what I’m teaching in today’s Podcast Masterclass:

✅ How to set up your podcast on Substack in minutes

✅Super simple gear you “need to have”

✅How to record your first episode easily (even if it’s just a voiceover)

✅How to sync it with Spotify & Apple

✅How to promote it so people actually listen

✅How to grow your newsletter with it

✅My YouTube-Substack Podcasting Flywheel

✅ And yes — how to eventually make money with it

(Oh and of course there’s gonna be a follow-up session because when I prepared the deck during lunch break I found out there’s sooo much to cover. This one is really to get you going! We can “make it perfect” later. But when I answer your Qs, you’ll be free for your recordings.)

I promise, whether you dream of running a “real” podcast...

...or just want to share little voice notes with your audience every now (on Substack Notes) and then...

This is for you.

I need this!

Podcasting Changed Everything For Me.

It helped me grow faster as a writer and human being.

It helped me connect deeper!

And most of all — it gave me a way to show up that felt fun and natural (even on busy weeks).

This masterclass will give you the tools — and the confidence — to start your podcast and get all your questions answered.

See you there?

(And yes, there’s a replay if you can’t make it live!)

My motto for today’s masterclass:

Stop overthing. Start recording!

Join me at 3pm EST (!), noon PT today, Thursday, April 10.

YEAH! I'm in!

How To Register?

All paid members are set and will find the Zoom link in the Chat or inside the community in “events (this is shown in my time zone!)

🎉We crossed 34,000 podcast downloads. I'm honestly so grateful and excited that I wanted to give you something super special. Some of you asked me to extend my offer. So here we are.

I want to get 40% off!

🎁 Get 40% OFF (Limited Time!) to Celebrate

To thank you and because I know how hard it is to start an email list and make money with your words, I’m offering 40% off access to the entire Online Writing Club experience.

✅ Get instant access to:

The Substack Notes Masterclass

The Recommendations Masterclass

Access to the whole library of Masterclasses

The full Substack School course

The full Medium School course

Private community access

All paid posts

I want 40% Off!

BONUS:

The upcoming LIVE Masterclasses with TEDx speaker, author and integrative physician Tanmeet Sethi, MD and also couple therapist Colette Jane Fehr and yours truly

Finally Dare to Share Vulnerability in Your Writing with Dr. Tanmeet

Reframe Rejections: If Others Say NO, say “Watch Me” with Colette Fehr

The Podcasting Masterclass

The Substack LIVE Masterclass

BONUS: Become a Bestseller in 2025!

Resources (with discount): The Almost Daily Notes Writer, Get Started on Substack Notes, Notes Scheduler, Opened!, 1 Month Substck Content Planner, 12-Month Content Calendar…

I Want ALL Those BONUSES!

Hands-on masterclasses with ALL amazing writers, creators, dreamers and artists I interview (+ access to all past events, replays). Maybe Mr. Anonymous will join us too!

👉 Click here to celebrate with me + claim your 40% off

I'm in!

Sorry this email is super messy and last minute, just wanted to invite you all! Need to pick up my kid from kindergarten now.

See you later!

PS: If you dare, tell me about your questions and ideas with a pod or adding audio!