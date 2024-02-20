Kristina God on Substack with Google Knowledge Panel interview

Google is the top search engine.

When it comes to being visible online as a writer and author, it's important to appear high up in Google's search results.

If you've Googled your favorite author, such as Adam Grant , you may have noticed that he has his own Google Knowledge Panel.

Here's Adam's snapshot of the "Google Business Card" to learn more:

Author Adam Grant on Google

The Google Knowledge Panel includes all essential information

On the first page of Google, that's what you get when you Google Adam:

age

spouse

age

socials

books

website

images

So if there's one thing that smart writers and authors have that ordinary writers don't, it's a magnetic business card on Google - a Google Knowledge Panel.

✅If you Google "Kristina God" you'll find my Google Knowledge Panel.

Google Knowledge Panel from Kristina God

See?