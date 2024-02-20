How to Get Your Writing Featured on Google and Your Own Google Knowledge Panel
I have a Google Knowledge Panel. You can also have yours as a writer and author. I show you how you can trigger it and get one.
Google is the top search engine.
When it comes to being visible online as a writer and author, it's important to appear high up in Google's search results.
If you've Googled your favorite author, such as Adam Grant , you may have noticed that he has his own Google Knowledge Panel.
Here's Adam's snapshot of the "Google Business Card" to learn more:
The Google Knowledge Panel includes all essential information
On the first page of Google, that's what you get when you Google Adam:
age
spouse
age
socials
books
website
images
So if there's one thing that smart writers and authors have that ordinary writers don't, it's a magnetic business card on Google - a Google Knowledge Panel.
✅If you Google "Kristina God" you'll find my Google Knowledge Panel.
See?