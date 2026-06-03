Featured or Invisible? 4 Top Publications Actively Seeking Experts Writing on Substack This Week
Bored Panda, The Cut...
The journalists are hungry right now.
I've been monitoring my inbox all week, and there's a wave of legitimate media outlets such as Bored Panda and The Cut actively seeking experts writing on Substack like you. Real publications where your name, your Substack link, and your credibility actually matter.
These deadlines are tight. Most close between June 3-8. So if you've been sitting on that expert status thinking "someday I'll pitch," someday is literally this week.
🟠LIVE session: You’re invited when we kick-off the “Substack’s NEW Post Editor - Every (NEW) Feature EXPLAINED!” on Friday, June 5, as part of the Substack for Beginners Course (on-demand + LIVE sessions, 6 weeks of coaching and connecting).🟠