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The journalists are hungry right now.

I've been monitoring my inbox all week, and there's a wave of legitimate media outlets such as Bored Panda and The Cut actively seeking experts writing on Substack like you. Real publications where your name, your Substack link, and your credibility actually matter.

These deadlines are tight. Most close between June 3-8. So if you've been sitting on that expert status thinking "someday I'll pitch," someday is literally this week.