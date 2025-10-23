photo credit: made with Canva by Kristina God

Someone from our community asked me yesterday if evergreen content still works.

photo credit: Kristina God on Medium in 2022 endosring evergreen content

I said,

“Well, it used to. But that was before October 2025.”

Let’s talk about it, with my marketing brain but my writing heart.

Because what used to be set it and forget it content… now just gets forgotten.

The End of Evergreen

Evergreen content used to be gold.

You’d post something like “The Utlimate Guide to Fishing” or “The Most Beautiful Libraries in The World” and let it sit there for years.

It kept ranking and performing. And of course, I recommended 30% or even more of your content should be “evergreen” content.

But that playbook’s gone.

Should we panic?

GIPHY

Noooo!

Not as Online Writing Club member, as I’m gonna even help you increase your visibility by 50%!

GIPHY

Let Me Explain How 17 Million Data Points Changed My Opinion about Evergreen Content

I felt it first on YouTube. Then I got some screenshots from Medium writers and now I also see it on Substack.

Search engines (that are of course ALL now AI fueled) don’t want evergreen. It wants right now.

Let me explain this to you, based on over 17 million data points and real-world statistics analyzed. Plus, let me show you how you can now make money with Medium’s new “external traffic” payments and Substack’s latest changes.

My goal with this story is to future-proof your writing strategy for Q4 2025 and 2026.

(🤫Pssst! You can also book a 1:1 strategy session with me! I have 5 spots left for the last quarter of 2025).

As Christmas is around the corner, I’m giving away my 12-Month Substack Content Calendar with hundreds of hooks for the last quarter of 2025.

The Data That Changes Everything