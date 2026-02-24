The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Reeman's avatar
Dawn Reeman
2h

Playbook please

Reply
Share
Ellen Scherr's avatar
Ellen Scherr
8h

(Told you, supergirl!) She can tell me, "I told you," because she was right! From the beginning, she told me to start paid subscriptions, and I kept saying, "No, not yet." Follow her advice, and your Substack will grow!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristina God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture