The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Frank Sadiq's avatar
Frank Sadiq
1d

This was useful. The best Notes are usually not the smartest ones, just the most human.

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1 reply by Kristina God, MBA
Your Mind Matters's avatar
Your Mind Matters
1d

Thank you for the templates. I am trying to use my latest article on Substack and my Substack notes to attract more clients in California. And I offered subscribers a consultations This is a result of our messaging the last couple of days. I so appreciate you and look at your abilities as a marketer. Unbelievable Thank you

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